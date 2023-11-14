Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

Russian warships flee to Novorossiysk: The port city in the Krasnodar region is a base for the Russian Black Sea Fleet (archive image). © AP/dpa

Ukrainian partisans active in Crimea are probably directly involved in the expulsion of the Russian Black Sea Fleet from its home port of Sevastopol.

Sevastopol – Most of the warships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet have left their home port in Sevastopol. This is reported by the Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Post citing Ukrainian partisans operating behind Russian lines in Crimea.

A spokesman for the military Partisan movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars explained to the newspaper that the ships had been withdrawn since a Ukrainian missile attack on Sevastopol in September. Among other things, a Russian amphibious ship, a modern attack submarine and three military dry docks were destroyed. In addition, the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was severely damaged.

Crimean partisans say they are driving the Russian Black Sea Fleet out of Sevastopol

The attack on Sevastopol was only successful because members of the Russian Navy were said to have been willing to transmit, among other things, information about the exact position of the warships. At the beginning of October there were first reports of the relocation of several Russian warships, including to the port of Novorossiysk.

According to the partisan spokesman, agents of the Ukrainian secret service are now planning attacks on ships in Novorossiysk. The partisans recently publicly stated that the Russian naval leadership was in turmoil over the current danger to their ships. The partisans wrote on Telegram: “There is a real panic in the enemy’s ranks.” Russia senses “that new attacks on its fleet are imminent and is trying to save it.” However, that will not succeed, according to the partisans. It is currently unclear where the ships could be relocated.

Video: Russia reports injuries after attack on Sevastopol

In August, even before the majority of the fleet was relocated, there were successful attacks on the port of Novorossiysk, Telegram continues. The partisans pose an ever-growing threat to Moscow. Because of attacks on supplies for parts of the Russian army, the military leadership feels compelled to build an alternative route to Mariupol. (fmü)