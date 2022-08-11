Home page politics

Stephanie Munk

Images of massive explosions on the Crimean peninsula that are circulating on social networks are puzzling. Has Ukraine managed a symbolic attack on Russia?

Kyiv/Evpatoriya – Several gigantic explosions rocked the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, on Tuesday (9 August). Pictures and videos circulating on social networks show detonations and clouds of smoke in the immediate vicinity of beaches. Tourists apparently left the area in a hurry: Videos show long traffic jams from Crimea towards Russia. One person was killed and nine others injured, pro-Russian Crimean boss Sergey Aksyonov said, according to Russian agencies.

On Tuesday, August 9, there were several powerful explosions on the Crimean peninsula. Smoke rises from Saky Beach. © picture alliance/dpa/Anonymous/AP

The huge explosions – there is talk of up to 12 – are said to have occurred near the village of Nowofyodorovka, not far from the Yevpatoria beach. The area is extremely relevant because it is where the Saky air monkey base is located, from which Russia has been conducting airstrikes on southern Ukraine since the beginning of the Ukraine war. The Russian military has bombers and multirole fighters stationed there. The first videos from the base, which have not yet been verified, showed numerous burned-out cars, but also a destroyed Russian bomber.

Explosions in Crimea: Did symbolic Ukraine succeed in attacking Russia?

So has Ukraine succeeded in launching a symbolic attack on Crimea? In any case, the number and force of the explosions suggest a targeted attack by Ukraine. It would be the first military attack on the Black Sea Peninsula since its annexation in 2014. Symbolically, that would be a similar blow for President Vladimir Putin as the sinking of the cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, in mid-April.

annexation of Crimea On March 18, 2014, in violation of international law, Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula, which has over two million inhabitants and is part of Ukraine. Armed forces, apparently Russian special forces, had previously occupied strategically important points in Crimea. They soon controlled the regional parliament and hoisted the Russian flag on official buildings. An internationally controversial referendum followed. Neither the referendum nor the annexation of Crimea have received international recognition to this day. In late 2014, according to a report by the Federal Agency for Civic Education, Vladimir Putin admitted that Russian soldiers were involved in the occupation of Crimea in February 2014 and in the preparation of the referendum. See also Read the best with F +: Green electricity and a hapless legacy

Explosions in Crimea: Does Ukraine have a new weapon?

As military expert Egon Ramms explained to the news channel “Welt”, Ukraine currently does not have weapons with the range required to fire on the Crimean Peninsula, 220 to 240 kilometers away. The Himar multiple rocket launcher, which the United States is supplying to Ukraine, can hit targets up to 300 kilometers away with a certain type of ammunition. However, this type of ammunition was not delivered to Ukraine, only ammunition with a range of only 80 to 90 kilometers. “That speaks against a corresponding attack,” he said.

In a US newspaper report New York Times however, there is talk of a new type of weapon that Ukraine is said to have developed itself. The newspaper relies on information from an unnamed Ukrainian military official. “It was an air base from which planes regularly launched attacks on our forces on the southern front,” the officer is quoted as saying. Partisans in Crimea loyal to Ukraine supported the attack.

The advisor to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Oleksiy Arestovych, also spoke unofficially of an attack with a new Ukrainian weapon “while the partners are not yet sending us long-range missiles”. The Ukrainian defense industry is making progress. Arestovych also mentioned the possible use of partisans.

Explosions in Crimea: Ukraine has not yet said anything about the cause

Ukraine officially confirms no attack on Crimea. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has so far said that nothing can be said about the cause of the explosions. When asked by the independent Russian television channel Dozhd whether Kyiv was responsible for the explosions, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak said, according to a report by mirror: “Of course not. What have we got to do with it?”

Podoljak had previously written on Twitter: “This is just the beginning.” Crimea has a future as a travel paradise without Russian occupation. And Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, “Today’s explosions in Novofiodorovka are further evidence of who owns Crimea.” The information provided by Ukraine is therefore currently contradictory.

Explosions in Crimea: Russia speaks of exploded ammunition – due to negligence

Russia states that there was no attack by Ukraine in Crimea, but that ammunition exploded due to negligence, probably due to violation of fire safety rules. Moscow had given a similar justification with regard to the cruiser “Moskva”. At that time, too, it was said that a fire on board had led to an explosion on the warship.

“There are no signs, evidence or even facts that the ammunition was deliberately detonated,” said a source from the Russian Defense Ministry about the explosions in Crimea, according to the German Press Agency. Aircraft were not damaged. This contradicts videos showing destroyed Russian warplanes. However, the footage has not been verified.

Explosions in Crimea: Zelenskyy promises his people liberation of the peninsula

Zelenskyy addressed the explosions in Crimea in his evening video address on Tuesday (9 August) and promised his people the liberation of the peninsula from Russian occupation. With its annexation in 2014, Russia turned Crimea into one of the most dangerous places in Europe. “The Black Sea region cannot be safe as long as Crimea is occupied,” he said. “This Russian war against Ukraine, against all free Europe, started with Crimea and must end with Crimea, with its liberation.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, delivers his nightly video address to the nation. © Ukrainian Presidential Office/dpa

Russia considers the peninsula as its territory and has threatened massive retaliation should Ukrainian attacks attack it. Most states recognize that Crimea still belongs to Ukraine under international law and reject Russian annexation. (smu with material from dpa)