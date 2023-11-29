Crimean energy workers restored power supply to more than 40 thousand residents in one day

During the day, energy workers in Crimea restored power supplies to 41.6 thousand residents, disrupted by a strong storm. The Minister of Emergency Situations for the region, Sergei Sadakliev, announced this in his Telegram channel on Wednesday, November 29.

“At the moment, work continues to restore electricity. 9.3 thousand people were disconnected for the evening. Compared to the morning, during daylight hours it was possible to restore electricity and supply power to 41.6 thousand people,” said Sadakliev.

According to him, 213 teams, 643 people and 224 pieces of equipment worked to eliminate the consequences of the emergency situation.

“Work continues on the night shift. About 60 brigades and 70 units of equipment will take over,” the minister said.

He also appealed to the residents of Crimea to be patient a little longer and assured that the teams are currently doing everything possible to restore electricity to all houses in the republic.

Earlier this day it was reported that a state of emergency was introduced in 15 municipalities of Crimea. Over the past night, 63 high-voltage lines and 917 transformer substations were switched off due to strong winds. 44 socially significant facilities were left without electricity, and five boiler houses were turned off. 116 settlements were left partially without water.

Before this, on November 27, one person died due to bad weather in Crimea. According to preliminary information, the man was in the village of Morskoye near Sudak, he went out to look at the waves and died as a result.

Since November 26, the territory of a number of constituent entities of the Southern Federal District has been affected by dangerous meteorological phenomena in the form of wind up to 40 m/s and rain and snow. The main blow of the disaster fell on Crimea.

The most affected areas of the peninsula were Chernomorsky, Saki, Belogorsky, Simferopol, Oktyabrsky, Leninsky and Bakhchisarai. A storm warning is in effect in Crimea and Sevastopol due to hurricane winds, gusts of which reach 40 m/s. The head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, said that due to unfavorable weather conditions, Monday, November 27, has been declared a day off.