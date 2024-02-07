Crimean customs officers handed over to the state the Bentley Turbo R, which was detained for violating the rules of import into the territory of the EAEU. The Federal Customs Service reported this on February 7 (FTS).

In 2015, a US citizen imported a 1990 Bentley Turbo R sedan into Russia from Massachusetts through the Dzhankoy checkpoint. According to the conditions of temporary import, the car had to be removed within a year or placed under another customs procedure (for example, release for domestic consumption).

Customs officers established that the owner of the car left the country, leaving it for the use of a trusted person in Crimea. The amount of debt for customs duties and penalties to be paid amounted to 4.6 million rubles. As a result, customs officers found the car, detained it and handed it over to the state by court decision.

The Bentley Turbo R was produced in the UK from 1985 to 1999. In total, about 7.5 thousand of these cars were produced in various modifications. The sedan was equipped with a 6.75 liter V8 engine mated to a 3- or 4-speed automatic transmission.

