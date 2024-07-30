Madrid – A 74-year-old man is the latest victim in Spain of the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever caused by a virus of the Nairovirus genus, which is transmitted through tick bite: the Ministry of Health confirmed. The man had been admitted to the High Level Isolation Unit of the La Paz-Carlos III Hospital in Madrid after being bitten by a tick in the town of Buenasbodas (Toledo), on the border between the regions of Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura. His condition rapidly worsened and he died on Saturday.

Last May 1st, a second 80-year-old man, resident in Salamanca, died due to hemorrhagic fever while hiking in an area on the border between Castilla y Leon and Portugal.

There have been 16 cases of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever registered in Spain since 2013, of which six were fatal and all involved men over the age of 50according to data confirmed by the National Network for Epidemiological Surveillance of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever of the Ministry of Health.