Crimean bridge explosion | Drone boats are alleged to have damaged the bridge – Ukraine is estimated to have used unmanned surface vessels several times

Russia has accused Ukraine of damaging the Kerch Strait bridge with explosions on Monday morning, reports news agency Reuters. According to Russian military sources, the attack would have been carried out by unmanned surface ships.

According to a Ukrainian source who spoke to the news agency AFP, the attack was a special operation of the Ukrainian Navy and the Security Service. Ukrainian sources too have spoken from unmanned boats.

HS fact checker John Helin based on the published footage, estimates that the explosion could have occurred under the bridge. The claims have not been confirmed.

Russian the war of aggression against Ukraine is also a war of drones, and it is not only about flying drones, i.e. helicopters.

In the past, Ukraine has already used unmanned surface vessels or unmanned boats in its operations in the Black Sea, which could be more succinctly called water drones.

In May, Russia claimed to have destroyed unmanned Ukrainian ships that were approaching its warships. Russia also published about the situation the video.

Last October, Ukraine attacked Russia’s Black Sea naval base in Sevastopol, using unmanned boats. Russia claimed to have destroyed seven of them, said the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC then.

British newspaper The Economist recently published an extensive review of the lessons so far from the Russian war of aggression.

The Economist specifically mentions water drones as one of the special features of the war.

The US Navy tested drone boats as early as the 1940s, but only modern technology has made them a truly usable weapon. Yemen’s Houthi rebels used water drones when they attacked a Saudi frigate in 2017.

“The warfare of the future is the war of drones,” said the commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Admiral, interviewed by The Economist Oleksiy Neižpapa.

“No country has as much experience in using water drones [kuin Ukrainalla].”