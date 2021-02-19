The Crimean bridge was closed for the first time due to weather conditions, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Republic Nikolai Lukashenko said on Radio Crimea. His words convey RIA News…

He noted that such a decision was made in connection with the abundant precipitation and the adhesion of wet snow. “A decision has been made to temporarily block the Crimean bridge and start work on cleaning the roadway,” Lukashenka said.

Earlier, due to freezing rain, traffic on the bridge to Russky Island was blocked, as ice from the cables began to fall onto the roadway. The movement was originally planned to be restored on November 30, but the opening date was postponed. Only on December 2 did electricity fully return to the island.