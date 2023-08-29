Gasparyan: Crimean bridge appeared on the cover of a history textbook at the suggestion of Putin

The image of the Crimean bridge appeared on the cover of a history textbook for grades 10-11 at the suggestion of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the initiative of the head of state told Armen Gasparyan, First Deputy Chairman of the Commission on Education and Education of the Public Chamber, on the air of Sputnik in Crimea radio.

The politician is also one of the authors of the manual. He said that in the section that he wrote, an end was put on the “return of the Crimea to its native harbor.”

After that, according to him, Putin asked if there was a Crimean bridge in the textbook, he was told that the excursion into history ended with the events before the construction of the highway.

“And the president says, ‘That’s very strange, but what about the bridge?’ Naturally, this event is epochal. Therefore, the fact that he was included on the cover does not surprise me at all, ”concluded Gasparyan.

In August, the Ministry of Education presented a new history textbook for the 11th grade. The manual has radically revised sections from the 1970s to the 2000s, and also includes chapters on events from 2014 to 2023, including the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine.