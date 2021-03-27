Crimea intends to prepare to prepare several lawsuits against Ukraine, including on the transport and energy blockade of the peninsula. This was reported by RIA News head of the Crimean parliament Vladimir Konstantinov.

First, a lawsuit will be prepared with which the representatives of the peninsula will go to court, and then international authorities, with a claim on the water blockade, arranged by Ukraine. “At the same time, work is underway to assess the damage from energy and transport blockades. The result of this work will also be prepared claims, ”said Konstantinov.

According to him, already now we can say that the damage is estimated in trillions. The politician said that the international community should pay attention to Kiev’s attempt to “arrange genocide in Crimea” and give a harsh assessment of this.

Also, Konstantinov did not rule out in the future filing another lawsuit related to the systematic destruction of the infrastructure of the peninsula.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Crimea Georgy Muradov said that the authorities intend to appeal to the UN because of the water blockade of the peninsula, which was arranged by Ukraine. “We are not brawlers, but we do not intend to hush up this issue. The world must know the truth, “he said, noting that Russia itself can solve the most difficult problems of the peninsula and has repeatedly proved this.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula supported this decision. Ukraine considers this territory annexed, which is why it blocked the North Crimean Canal running from the Dnieper, which previously provided more than 80 percent of the peninsula’s fresh water needs.