A claim due to the damage caused as a result of the water blockade of Crimea will be brought against three Ukrainian citizens involved in its organization. This was announced on Sunday, March 28, by the chairman of the Crimean State Council Vladimir Konstantinov.

“Today we proceed from the fact that the claim will be brought against three citizens of Ukraine who have repeatedly, including in the media, declared their involvement in the organization of the water blockade, which should qualify only as an attempt at genocide and physical destruction of people”, – said Konstantinov in a conversation with “RIA News“.

He clarified that it is about the former deputies of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Senchenko and Refat Chubarov, as well as the current parliamentarian Mustafa Dzhemilev.

At the same time, the last two are leaders of the organization “Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People” banned in the Russian Federation.

According to Konstantinov, both the previous and current Ukrainian authorities are also responsible for the water blockade.

The fact that the Crimean authorities intend to file a lawsuit against Ukraine because of the water blockade became known on March 10. According to Konstantinov, the trial has “moral significance.” Also, the Crimean authorities intend to prepare an official appeal to the UN.

At the same time, Kiev believes that the authorities should not supply Crimea with water until the peninsula returns to the country.

On March 15, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced the allocation of more than 3 billion rubles to Crimea and Sevastopol to solve problems with water supply. He specified that these funds will be used to search for new deposits of drinking groundwater and to modernize regional water supply networks.

According to the deputy chairman of the Russian government, Marat Khusnullin, in the Crimea and Sevastopol, in the near future, water pipelines will be launched, providing guaranteed water supplies to the peninsula during the dry season.

After the reunification of Crimea with Russia in 2014 following a referendum, the supply of water through the North Crimean Canal running from the Dnieper to the republic was completely cut off by Ukraine unilaterally.

The Russian government has prepared a comprehensive plan to ensure a reliable water supply to the peninsula. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the problem with the water supply to Crimea will be resolved and the authorities will not save on this.