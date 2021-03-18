Crimea intends to appeal to the UN because of the water blockade, which was arranged by Ukraine. About it RIA News said the permanent representative of the peninsula under the President of Russia, Deputy Prime Minister of the republic’s government Georgy Muradov.

“We are not brawlers, but we do not intend to hush up this issue. The world must know the truth, ”he said, noting that Russia itself can solve the most difficult problems of the peninsula and has repeatedly proved this.

Muradov stressed that Crimea will not ask for water from Ukraine. “Ukrainian nationalists should not be happy that they managed to create difficulties for the Crimeans. Soon their joy will be replaced by haggard and envious faces, ”the politician said. He promised that the authorities of the peninsula will solve the problem of water shortages.

The Permanent Representative said that the issue will be resolved thanks to the collection of fresh water, active desalination of treatment facilities and the construction of dams, reservoirs, desalination stations.

Earlier, the speaker of the State Council of Crimea Vladimir Konstantinov said that the peninsula will be in litigation with Kiev because of the damage caused by the water, energy and transport blockade. He explained that Russia was forced to spend billions because of the actions of Ukraine.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum on the peninsula, in which the majority of local residents supported this decision.

Ukraine considers this an occupation, which is why it blocked the North Crimean Canal from the Dnieper, which provided more than 80 percent of the peninsula’s fresh water needs.