Crimea | Ukraine hit the headquarters of the Russian navy, the video shows the headquarters building smoking

According to the BBC, Ukraine used Western missiles in the attack.

Ukraine hit the headquarters building of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, the Russian-occupied Crimea, on Friday afternoon. The exact extent of the damage is not clear.

The attack was first reported by the Russian occupation administration of Crimea and the Russian Ministry of Defense, according to which the Russian air defense shot down five missiles. Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev as a result of the impact, a fire broke out in the headquarters.

Razvožayev also warned on the messaging service Telegram about the possibility of another missile strike. He urged people to stay indoors and avoid the city center.

The smoking headquarters was also visible in the videos and pictures that spread on social media, some of which by HS’s fact checker John Helin has certified as filmed in Sevastopol.

Later in the day, the Ukrainian armed forces also confirmed the attack, according to the Reuters news agency. The armed forces described it as “successful”. Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Mykola Oleštšuk messaged after the attack on Telegram that he thanked the air force pilots.

Britain’s public radio the BBC According to an interviewed Ukrainian Air Force source, Ukraine used Franco-British Storm Shadow cruise missiles in its attack.

According to the BBC, Ukraine also used Storm Shadow missiles last week when it hit to the Russian landing craft Minsk and the submarine Rostov na Donu.

Researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Jyri Lavikainen told for HS in Maythat the air-launched Storm Shadow missiles are intended to destroy valuable static targets such as command posts and ammunition depots.

The range of the missile is up to 250 kilometers. The southern front of the war of aggression started by Russia is currently more than 200 kilometers away from Sevastopol.