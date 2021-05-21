In Crimea, they threatened with non-recognition of US sovereignty over Alaska. About it RIA News said the first vice-speaker of the Crimean parliament Efim Fiks.

According to him, the inhabitants of the peninsula are indifferent to the bill of the US Congress on non-recognition of the annexation of Crimea to Russia. The deputy stressed that whether the United States recognizes Crimea or not, nothing changes in Russia or on the peninsula itself.

For example, Fix noted that Crimea could just as well adopt a document on non-recognition of US sovereignty over Alaska and distribute it around the world. However, no one will do this, since Russia is very responsible and respectful towards the internal policies of other states, he summed up. The vice speaker also advised the United States to calm down and learn from Moscow’s policy of non-interference in internal affairs.

Earlier, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives of the US Congress supported the so-called “Law on non-recognition of the annexation of Crimea.” The bill prohibits federal ministries and agencies from taking any action or providing support that means or implies the recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea, the airspace over its territory or its territorial waters.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which the overwhelming majority of those who voted in the region supported such a decision. Ukraine, the EU countries and the United States refused to recognize the results of the vote, calling the reunification of the peninsula with mainland Russia an annexation. The Russian authorities reject these charges and insist that the accession procedure was in accordance with international law.