Crimea | The truck load that exploded on the Kerch Strait bridge allegedly traveled through several countries, the map shows the route

The theory of the destruction caused by an explosive loaded on a truck has emerged as the number one explanation for the Crimean bridge massacre.

Russian The federal security service FSB said on Wednesday that it had arrested nine people on suspicion of blowing up the Kerch Strait bridge leading from Russia to Crimea with a car bomb a week ago on Saturday. According to the news agency Interfax, five citizens of Russia, three of Ukraine and one of Armenia are detained.

Head of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov said the president recently to Vladimir Putin, that the explosion was caused by a car bomb. However, the experts initially considered at least two other options: explosives installed in the structures or a platform guided under the bridge and filled with explosives.

However, the car bomb has become the number one choice for explanations elsewhere than at the FSB. Explosives expert, major evp. Mika Tyry evaluate In an interview with STT last Sunday, that based on the footage, the explosion was probably caused by a car bomb planted in a truck. Among other things, an expert who has studied terrorist attacks Hugo Kaaman fire in his tweet thread on Thursday to the same result.

Russian investigators blamed the act on Ukrainian military intelligence and presented a precise description of how the car bomb traveled in a load of plastic rolls to the bridge from Odessa through Romania, Bulgaria, Georgia and Armenia.

A load the progress has been discussed at least in the Bulgarian, Armenian and Russian media. Based on the official information published by them, it seems possible that the explosive was loaded into plastic rolls later along the way, possibly in Russia.

At least it is clear that the truck that exploded on the bridge was Russian and operated in domestic traffic in the Krasnodar region. This is what the FSB also says in its report.

According to Russian researchers, a load of ABS plastic rolls of just under 23 tons set off in September from Odessa towards Bulgaria. There is no evidence of this, and there is even less evidence that explosives were already involved at that time.

ABS plastic is familiar from, for example, Lego blocks, computer shells, plastic car skirts and Finnish Terhi boats. Plastic transported on a roll can be used, for example, to cover wooden boards or furniture edges.

Bulgarian the intelligence service announced last week that a plastic cargo like the one described came to Bulgaria in September from “another EU country” in a sea container that was shipped in the port of Burgas, reports the news website Novinite. However, according to the Bulgarian authorities, the truck that exploded on the bridge has never been in Bulgaria and the container passing through Bulgaria was not on the bridge at the time of the explosion.

From Burgas, the plastic cargo is believed to have sailed across the Black Sea to the port of Poti in Georgia. There, a local entrepreneur took the cargo on board his Daf truck and immediately drove it through Tblis to the Armenian border. Turning south seems absurd if the destination was in Russia, i.e. in the north. However, for one reason or another, the cargo could have been taken to Yerevan for customs clearance, as Armenia belongs to the same Eurasian customs union as Russia.

Armenian of the Novoye Vremya magazine according to the Georgian truck with its load arrived at the Translogistik customs terminal in Yerevan via the Bagratashe border station on September 29. At the border, the load was illuminated and at the customs terminal it underwent a full customs inspection, according to the Tax and Customs Committee of Armenia. No explosives were detected.

The vehicle with its cargo was in the Yerevan terminal for three days and was monitored by surveillance cameras the whole time, says the English writer and historian following the Russian invasion Chris Owen in his tweet thread citing local media reports.

“ It is a complete mystery why it took five days to travel 430 kilometers.

Travel continued on September 1 through Georgia to the Verhnyi Lars border post on the border between Russia and North Ossetia. After crossing the border, the Georgian driver headed towards the private cargo terminal in Armavir, Krasnodar region. However, he didn’t end up there until September 6. It is a complete mystery why it took five days to travel 430 kilometers.

The cargo was unloaded at the Armavir terminal, and the procurement of the next driver was entrusted to a logistics company called TEK-34 based in Ulyanovsk. According to Russian information, the company has been practically inactive for two years, but now suddenly started forwarding cargo.

Azerbaijani-born driver Mahir Yusupov grabbed the order in ten minutes, drove his Chinese Prostar truck to the Armavir terminal and took the cargo on board. The customer was a fictitious company in Simferopol, Crimea, and the cargo was due to arrive on October 7. The driver stopped for the night in Svetlyi Put near the bridge.

Next a little after six in the morning, the red Prostar truck was on the Crimean bridge, when the explosion cut off the second lane and the fire caught a tank train heading towards Crimea on the adjacent track.

According to the Russian authorities, the repair work is scheduled to be completed next summer. The Ukrainian postal service has promised to publish a stamp of the burning bridge, which has been of considerable importance for the maintenance of the Russian invasion forces.

