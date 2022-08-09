Different explosions occurred at the Saki military airfield in Crimea. One person died, said the head of the Russian administration in Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, quoted by the Tass news agency. Previously, the Crimean Ministry of Health had reported 5 injuries.

About 30 people were evacuated following “an accident” at the Saki airfield in Crimea, where “several aviation bombs exploded,” said Tass, citing Oleg Kryuchkov, a senior adviser in the Russian-occupied Crimea. Local authorities confirmed the explosions, talking about the explosion of bombs but without clarifying the cause.

“About 30 people have been evacuated from neighboring houses. They will be housed in hotels and sanatoriums, and will receive meals. The airfield has been sealed off,” Kryuchkov wrote on Telegram. The Russian Defense Ministry had previously told reporters that several aircraft bombs had exploded at the Saki airfield near Novofedorovka.

The airfield was used as a home base for Russian planes that launched missiles against southern Ukraine. The Ukrainska Pravda website underlines this in reporting the explosions. Witnesses quoted by the site say that “the explosions are still ongoing and it is likely that the deposits have been hit”. On social media there is talk of over 10 explosions. Contacted by the site, the press office of the Ukrainian military intelligence directorate declined to comment on the news.

The military airfield of Saki, writes Tass, is used by the Russian Ministry of Defense, including for navy aircraft. In particular, there is a landing field with the Nitka training system, one of the two used by the Russians for take-off and landing exercises on an aircraft carrier. The field is the same size as the landing space on the flagship aircraft carrier Kuznetsov.