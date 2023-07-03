As if nothing had happened, the Russians queued up to get to the tourist resorts of the Crimea. A 13-kilometer traffic jam has formed on the Russian side of the Kerch Bridge connecting the Ukrainian peninsula occupied since 2014 by Russia. After flights were halted for safety reasons, Crimea can only be reached from Russia by car or train.

Rush of Russians to buy houses in Mariupol

The Russians are also buying houses in Mariupol after the Russian military began rebuilding the city devastated during the siege. A city which, according to the Russian media, “is coming back to life”. Overlooking the sea, it seems to be “a good investment”, as evidenced by some buyers, regardless of the occupation and the ongoing war. Russians see a bright future of tourism and real estate boom. “The war won’t last forever,” explains one of the buyers.