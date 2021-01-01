President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was reminded of a line from Alla Pugacheva’s song that life cannot be turned back. The corresponding statement on Friday, January 1, was made by the head of the working group on international legal issues at the permanent representation of Crimea under the President of Russia, Alexander Molokhov, in response to the New Year’s address of the Ukrainian leader.

According to him, the New Year’s message of the President of Ukraine was “sweet-and-empty”, despite the fact that the images of children were skillfully exploited in it, and the message itself was beautifully and cinematically executed.

“In a part of Crimea, he suggested that the inhabitants of the peninsula move to a virtual time machine, forgetting that, as the famous song of Alla Pugacheva says,“ life cannot be turned back and time cannot be stopped for a moment, ”Molokhov quotesRIA News“.

In his New Year’s address to Ukrainians, Zelensky touched upon the topic of Crimea and Donbass, urging the residents of these regions to “be with Ukraine” by setting the clock back an hour. The Ukrainian president also expressed his hope for the return of the uncontrolled territories to Kiev.

Zelensky recorded his appeal in a hall where children were spectators, and when addressing the residents of the peninsula, Lugansk and Donetsk, the politician switched from Ukrainian to Russian.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 following a popular referendum of the inhabitants of the peninsula. 96.77% of Crimeans and almost 96% of Sevastopol residents voted for reunification with the country.

Despite the fact that Moscow has repeatedly indicated that the referendum was held in strict accordance with international law, the Kiev authorities refuse to recognize the voting results, as do the United States and a number of European countries. They all imposed sanctions on Russia over the annexation of Crimea.