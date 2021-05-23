The conditions put forward by Kiev to resume water supplies to Crimea are outrageous. This was stated by the head of the working group on international legal issues at the permanent representation of the Crimea under the President of Russia Alexander Molokhov, reports RIA News…

So Molokhov responded to the words of the press secretary of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko, who said that the resumption of supplies would be possible after the “demilitarization and de-occupation” of the peninsula.

According to Molokhov, the dirty insinuations about the resumption of the work of the North Crimean Canal are outrageous. “Ultimately, Russia will solve the problem of supplying Crimea with fresh water on its own, whatever the cost,” he added.

In April 2014, Ukraine cut off the supply of water from the Dnieper to the Crimea through the North Crimean Canal, and in 2017 a dam was erected in the Kherson region, depriving the peninsula of fresh water supply. In October 2020, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced the decision to allocate more than 50 billion rubles to Crimea to solve this problem, President Vladimir Putin stressed that the authorities did not intend to save on solving the water situation.