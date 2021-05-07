Alexander Molokhov, head of the working group on international legal issues at the permanent representation of Crimea under the President of Russia, appreciated the comparison of the Black Sea with the “NATO lake”.

“Crimeans cannot but be outraged by such a provocative trick of a high-ranking Western diplomat (Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu – Ed.)”, – leads “RIA News” the words of Molokhov.

He specified that in recent years, the buildup of NATO’s presence in the Black Sea and the activity of its intelligence services have increased significantly.

Molokhov also stressed that no matter how the alliance wants to expand its expansion to the region, “our Black Sea Fleet” will never allow NATO ships to dominate the Black Sea, writes Gazeta.ru…

This is how Molokhov reacted to the statement of Aurescu, who said that the Black Sea had “partially turned into a lake” by NATO. So he answered a question from journalists about how to prevent the Black Sea from turning into a “Russian sea”.

Earlier, on April 27, the press service of the US Sixth Fleet reported that the US Coast Guard patrol ship Hamilton, which is located in the Black Sea, was sent there “to support NATO allies and partners.” On the same day, it became known that the Russian military began to track his movement.

On April 22, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the United States and NATO continue their provocative activities in the Black Sea region.