The Crimean authorities have reacted to the ban on foreigners from owning land. According to the head of the working group on international legal issues at the permanent representation of the Crimea under the President of Russia Alexander Molokhov, this was a forced measure. His words lead RIA News…

Related materials

“There is nothing surprising here. This is a common international practice. All over the world, states restrict the rights of foreigners to own land in the zone adjacent to the state border, ”he said and stressed that there was no reason for panic. Molokhov clarified that “requisition or confiscation of existing real estate on land plots does not threaten foreign owners in the near future, although the objects belonging to them will be limited in civil circulation.”

The corresponding decree came into force on Saturday, March 20. Now foreigners will not be able to own land in 19 of the 25 municipalities of the republic, including Yevpatoria, Kerch, Yalta and Sudak. In addition, the ban applies to 12 municipalities of Sevastopol. The ban did not include the territories in Simferopol, Dzhankoy, Krasnoperekopsk, as well as in Belogorsk, Krasnogvardeisky and Pervomaisky districts.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 following a referendum in which the majority voted in favor of reunification with Russia. Kiev, the EU countries and the United States do not recognize the results of the vote and consider this territory occupied. Moscow has repeatedly declared the legitimacy of the voting procedure.