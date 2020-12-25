The head of the Crimean parliament’s committee on people’s diplomacy and interethnic relations, Yuri Gempel, reacted to Kiev’s intentions to disrupt the project on desalination of water on the peninsula. In his opinion, such a desire is dictated by the “evil destructive nature” of the Ukrainian authorities. RIA News…

Gempel called Ukraine’s policy vicious and vindictive, and also compared it to a puppet in a puppet theater that “makes convulsive movements.” “To prevent, blow up, close off – the political elite of Ukraine every day more and more furiously demonstrates its evil destructive essence,” he said.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba promised to disrupt the project for desalination of water for the peninsula. In Russia, they said that all attempts to interfere with the construction are doomed to failure.

According to the head of the region Sergey Aksenov, the construction of desalination plants in Crimea is planned to begin in January next year. The first installations will supply water to Simferopol and Yalta. The approximate term of work is 14-15 months.

Before the annexation of Crimea to Russia, more than 80 percent of the peninsula’s fresh water needs were provided by the North Crimean Canal running from the Dnieper. After the 2014 referendum, Ukraine blocked it. Many reservoirs of the peninsula have become shallow, 2020 has become one of the driest in the last 150 years.