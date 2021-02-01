The mayor of the city of Yalta on the Crimean peninsula Yanina Pavlenko held a meeting on the supply of water in the region. She spoke about the supplies and responded to the outrage over the difference between the amount of water supplied to tourists and local residents. This was reported by the Federal News Agency.

Related materials Crimean shaft At the favorite resort of Russians, there is a shortage of housing. Where are cheap apartments left in Crimea and how to buy them?

Residents of Yalta complained that water supply on the southern coast of the peninsula is on schedule, while vacationers in local hotels have constant access to the resource. Pavlenko explained the current situation by the fact that the owners of the hotel had previously installed containers in the buildings into which water is collected. However, the head of the city stressed that, despite such measures, businesses of entrepreneurs operate in conditions of a limited amount of water.

According to Pavlenko, additional sources are used to provide the population with water in the city, such as Khasta-Bash, Uch-Kosh, Massandra Waterfall, Ai-Panda, Mogabi and others. At the same time, services do not consume reserves in reservoirs. So, at the moment, the Zagorskoye and Schastlivskoye reservoirs have water reserves.

In December 2020, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Marat Khusnullin estimated the amount of water in Crimea, having carried out exploration of underground deposits, and said that the reserves were “higher than estimated.” Soon they started serving from there. Khusnullin also commented on the possible construction of desalination systems and called it a last resort.

If you witnessed an interesting event or you have a story for the “Home” department, write to this address: [email protected]