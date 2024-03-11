The claim against Ukraine for the energy blockade of Crimea will amount to almost 3.5 trillion rubles. This was stated on March 11 by the Chairman of the State Council of the Republic, Vladimir Konstantinov.

“The Public Chamber of the Republic of Crimea filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of the region with a demand to recognize the right of Russian citizens living in Crimea to compensation for moral damage caused as a result of restrictions on the right to life and health as a result of the energy blockade of the peninsula,” he wrote in his Telegram. channel.

According to Konstantinov, if it is satisfied, it is planned to recover over 3 trillion 448 billion rubles from Ukraine.

He clarified that social activists intend to file a lawsuit in the near future. At the same time, residents of the region will not need to prove the fact of the incident, since it will be recognized by the court as generally known, Konstantinov added.

Earlier, on March 4, it became known that the Arbitration Court of Crimea registered the first claim for recovery of budget damage caused by the energy blockade of the peninsula by Ukraine. Its amount amounted to more than 3 trillion 156 billion rubles.

At the same time, on July 3, 2023, the Arbitration Court of Crimea opened proceedings on a claim for compensation for damage from the blockade filed by the Crimean government. In October, it was decided to recover 152 billion rubles from Ukraine.

Crimea became part of Russia following a referendum in 2014. At that time, 96.77% of residents of the peninsula and 95.6% of voters in Sevastopol were in favor of joining the Russian Federation. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the procedure was carried out in strict accordance with international law.

After the referendum, Kyiv closed the locks of the North Crimean Canal, which covered up to 85% of Crimea’s fresh water needs. Also, as part of the blockade in November 2015, power transmission towers in the Kherson region were blown up and the power supply to the peninsula was cut off, but as a result of the accelerated commissioning of two stages of the energy bridge from Russia to the republic in December of the same year, the problem with the lack of electricity in the region was generally resolved.