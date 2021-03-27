Crimea will independently solve problems with water supply and will not turn to Kiev for help. This was announced on March 27 by the head of the Crimean parliamentary committee on people’s diplomacy and interethnic relations, Yuri Gempel. Thus, he commented on the words of the negotiator from Kiev in the contact group on Donbass Leonid Kravchuk that Ukraine will consider the issue of resuming water supplies to the peninsula only if a humanitarian disaster occurs there.

“Crimea with the help of the federal center will adequately solve the problem with water supply. We will not ask Ukraine to supply water, ”Gempel told reporters“RIA News“.

He also clarified that it is unsafe to receive water from a country “where the authorities are not responsible for their actions and are not able to guarantee security.”

According to him, the situation with the blockade of water on the peninsula by Ukraine must be given a legal assessment, as well as compensation for the damage caused.

“The logic and common sense of Ukrainian politicians are going crazy. They so ardently confess their great love for the Crimeans from the screens, so worried about the violation of our rights that they immediately arrange all kinds of blockades, trying to do harm in any way, ”he added.

In early March, Russia urged Ukraine to stop blackmailing Crimea with water, adding that Crimea is a prosperous region that makes politicians in Kiev envy. According to the deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Mikhail Sheremet, the peninsula manages exclusively with its own resources, and in the shortest possible time all the problematic issues of the last year will be resolved.

In early February, the State Duma assured that the problems of water supply to Crimea would be resolved within five years – this would be achieved through the construction of new and reconstruction of existing reservoirs.

In 2014, Ukraine cut off the water supply to Crimea through the North Crimean Canal, which provided up to 90% of the peninsula’s needs. Currently, residents and enterprises of the region receive water from local sources. Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that the problem with the water supply to Crimea will be resolved and the authorities will not save on this.