Head of the Crimean Parliament Konstantinov proposed to four regions of Ukraine to hold a referendum

The head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, suggested that four more regions of Ukraine think about holding a referendum on joining the Russian Federation. Writes about it RIA News.

According to Konstantinov, referendums can be held in Mykolaiv, Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions. “The liberation of these regions is inevitable. These regions are the first in line,” he said.

The second in line, in his opinion, are Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv. “We will help restore these territories of Ukraine. It only takes time,” the head of the peninsula’s parliament promised.

