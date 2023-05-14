Konstantinov said that Crimea would initiate the issue of canceling the decision to transfer the peninsula to the Ukrainian SSR

The Presidium of the Crimean Parliament initiates the issue of canceling the decision taken in 1954 to transfer the peninsula to the Ukrainian SSR. This was announced by the head of the Crimean Parliament Vladimir Konstantinov, reports RIA News.

The topic will be raised at the next meeting of the Presidium of the Parliament of the Republic. “We will consider this issue. We plan to entrust its detailed study to the Scientific Council for Lawmaking under the Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Crimea,” said Konstantinov.

The Crimean region was part of the RSFSR until February 19, 1954. Then the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR issued a decree on its transfer to the Ukrainian SSR. The initiator was the Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, who worked in Ukraine for a long time. After the collapse of the USSR, the peninsula remained part of Ukraine.

In April, Konstantinov demanded that the decision to transfer Crimea to the Ukrainian SSR be canceled and called it illegal. According to him, State Duma deputy Konstantin Zatulin has a strong legal base, which proves the inconsistency of the signed documents.