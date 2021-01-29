Many hotels in Crimea began to massively adjust their pricing policy and set the cost of accommodation according to a new model, taking into account the experience of the past year, when severe restrictions were introduced in the country against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. About it Interfax said the chairman of the committee for domestic tourism of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT) and the general director of the tour operator ALEAN Ilya Umansky.

“If earlier hotels formed prices for the upcoming season and kept them throughout the entire period, now they are already working on the principle of dynamic pricing,” he explained and added that more and more accommodation facilities on the peninsula are switching to this principle. how it is more efficient.

In addition, according to Umansky, most tour operators and hoteliers have reduced the prepayment and, as a rule, ask to pay a minimum amount when booking – from ten to 30 percent of the tour cost.

The PCT representative also noted that in the current season, early booking of vouchers to Crimea began later than usual, probably due to the unpredictability of the epidemiological situation, and their cost is still slightly higher, on average by 5-8 percent, than in the same period last year.

On January 25, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia reported that hotels in the beach resorts of Russia increased prices for early booking promotions, as a result of which it became more expensive to relax in the south of the country in 2021. As the experts explained, on average, we are talking about a ten percent increase in prices compared to last year. At the same time, it is assumed that from the end of March this year the pricing policy will begin to change.