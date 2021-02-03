The head of the Crimean parliamentary committee on tourism, resorts and sports Alexei Chernyak said that the peninsula is ready to receive Western diplomats, as well as treat them with wine and fruit. He spoke on this topic on Wednesday, February 3, in an interview with “RIA News”.

Chernyak noted that the Crimean authorities and its residents have always been open and hospitable.

“Come and show us how beautiful our peninsula is, how it blooms. You will meet and talk with Crimeans and your compatriots, we will treat you with Crimean wines and fruits, visit our historical places where your leaders of the past have been, ”he said.

The parliamentarian also added that after the reunification of Crimea with Russia, tourists from 154 countries of the world have already visited the region.

On February 2, it was reported that about 20 employees of the embassies of various states decided to attend a meeting in the Moscow City Court, where they considered replacing the suspended sentence with a real one for Navalny.

In particular, representatives of diplomatic missions of the USA, Austria, Latvia, Poland, Switzerland and Bulgaria were in the courthouse.

In this regard, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, wrote on her Facebook page that the presence of foreign diplomats at the trial in the case of a Russian is interference in the country’s internal affairs. She pointed out that “traditionally, diplomats in foreign courts support their citizens.”

Crimea returned to Russia in 2014 through a referendum in which the majority of the region’s residents voted for reunification with the Russian Federation. Despite this, Ukraine, the United States and a number of Western countries refused to recognize the voting results and applied sanctions against Moscow.

Russia has repeatedly stressed that the referendum was held in compliance with international norms and is legitimate, and the question of ownership of the peninsula is closed.