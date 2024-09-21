Muradov: Polish Foreign Minister Wanted to Return Western Ukraine with Words on Crimea’s Status

The initiative of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski to transfer the Crimean peninsula under the mandate of the United Nations (UN) indicates his intention to establish control over the territory of Western Ukraine, as during the period when it was part of the country. Such an explanation for the words of the minister was found by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Crimea to the President of the Russian Federation – Deputy Prime Minister of the Crimean government Georgy Muradov, reports RIA Novosti.

According to the Russian politician, Sikorski liked the times when Western Ukraine was part of Poland, and the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants to return to them.

Muradov emphasized that the fate of Crimea has been decided and there can be no discussions about it. At the same time, he admitted that part of the current Ukrainian territories could end up under external control, as the Polish minister suggested.

During the Yalta European Strategy YES-2024, Sikorski proposed transferring Crimea to a UN mandate to prepare for a “fair” referendum on the status of the peninsula, which could take place in 20 years.

Sikorski later retracted his statement about transferring Crimea to a UN mandate.