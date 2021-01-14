Crimea | EIT decides to investigate suspected human rights violations in Crimea – Ukraine sets evidence on Russian table, including human rights abuses

14.1. 15:45

Crimea According to the European Court of Human Rights (EIT), there is sufficient evidence of suspected human rights violations on the peninsula and the court will take up the matter.

The court has reviewed Russia’s actions in Crimea on the basis of complaints from Ukraine.

Ukraine has provided evidence, for example, that people’s property has been illegally confiscated, Russian citizenship has been imposed, public gatherings have been restricted and the use of the Ukrainian language in schools and foreign media has been blocked and religious leaders have been harassed.

Russia occupied and annexed the Crimean region of Ukraine in the spring of 2014.