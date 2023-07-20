Crimea | During the war, Ukraine has succeeded in its attacks on Crimea – embarrassingly many times for Russia

The Crimean peninsula, which symbolizes Putin’s victories, has been the target of several attacks recently. On Wednesday, a military training area in Crimea caught fire.

Fire spread from the military training area. A nearby highway had to be closed to traffic and more than 2,000 people were evacuated. The representative of the Russian occupation regime in the Crimean peninsula, the governor Sergei Aksyonov reported the destruction on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The governor did not say the cause of the fire, but on the pro-Russian Telegram channels, there seemed to be no doubt about the person who started the fire. There started speculation about how Ukraine carried out the attack.

Someone knew it was six drones. Another said it was a series of British-French Storm Shadow missile strikes. According to the third, the cause was the Ukrainian Hrim-2 missile system.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attack. On Wednesday, the head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov allegedly published a press release, according to which Ukraine reported a successful operation in Crimea. According to the Ukrainian military intelligence, the bulletin is fake news. Among other things, they told about the error Kyiv Post and the Unian news service on the Telegram channel.

Budanov has a fake account in the Telegram messaging service.

Crimea the seemingly easy illegal takeover of the peninsula in March 2014 by the Russian president Vladimir Putin pride. Controlling the peninsula doesn’t seem as easy.

News agencies reported on Wednesday that Putin had been informed about the fire.

“Emergency measures are taken. The situation will be clarified,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Reuters.

Peskov accused Western countries of turning a blind eye to “terrorist acts organized by the Kiev regime”.

When a fire broke out in the military training area, Russia had barely had time to clean up the traces of the previous bombing on Crimea. Just two days earlier, on Monday, Ukrainian water drones reportedly damaged the Kerch Strait bridge that connects Crimea to mainland Russia.

The bridge, opened in 2018, is an essential supply route for the Russian army and a symbol of Putin’s reign.

The traces of the explosion were cleaned up on the bridge crossing the Kerch Strait on Monday.

First the attack was on the Kerchinsalmi bridge on Saturday, October 8, 2022, when an explosive placed in a truck damaged the bridge for a long time.

According to the propaganda video, President Putin drove a Mercedes along the bridge in Decemberbut traffic on the bridge did not return to normal until February.

Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility for the October attack. For example, a docent of military sciences Ilmari Käihkö rate this week HSthat the bridge might be Ukraine’s number one destination.

Midsummer below, on June 22, Russia reported that Ukraine had been hit by British-French Storm Shadow missiles from the Tsonhar highway. It will have to be renovated for several weeks.

Through the bridge, the shortest supply route from Crimea leads to the front in the Kherson region.

Tsonhar highway bridge in June 2022, when Ukraine allegedly hit the bridge with Storm Shadow missiles.

Ukraine or Ukrainian partisans have primarily targeted the Russian army’s supply connections in Crimea.

In May A derailed train in Simferopol blocked the only rail link to Russia’s Black Sea naval base in Sevastopol. British intelligence according to the reason was an “external distraction”.

The sabotage affected the transportation of weapons such as Kalibr cruise missiles. Russia was able to fix the fault quickly, but the success of the sabotage was apt to undermine the self-confidence of the occupation regime as well. It raised Russian concerns about whether it can protect Crimea’s infrastructure.

Earlier in April, pictures of floating fuel tanks in the port of Sevastopol in Crimea spread to the world. Russia has often said that it repelled Ukrainian drone attacks on Sevastopol.

Talk of Ukrainian partisan activity in Crimea gained momentum in August of last year when satellite images showed missiles hitting the Saki airbase in Crimea. Several Su-24 attack planes and Su-30 fighters were apparently destroyed in the attack. Due to the accuracy of the attacks, partisans were suspected as the perpetrators.

A drone strike ignited a fuel tank in Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula on April 29.

Correction 20.7. 10:43 a.m.: Ukrainian military intelligence has not announced that it carried out the strike that caused the fire at the Russian military training area in Crimea, as was falsely claimed earlier in the article.