Permanent Representative of Crimea Muradov spoke about the West’s fear of a new world order

The West, led by the United States, is afraid of the formation of a new, fair world order. This was stated by the permanent representative of the Republic of Crimea to the President of Russia, Deputy Prime Minister of the Crimean government, MGIMO professor Georgy Muradov, whose words are quoted RIA News.

“The collective West, led by the United States, is afraid of the formation of a new world majority advocating a new fair, equal and polycentric world order, and therefore is trying to undermine and discredit countries adhering to this strategy with all sorts of propaganda developments,” he said.

The politician listed various peace initiatives as Western countermeasures, in particular the forum on Ukraine in Switzerland. In his opinion, at the moment the United States is faced with the task of preventing those who are interested in forming a global majority that would oppose the monopoly of the West from uniting.