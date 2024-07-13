Konstantinov called the second summit on Ukraine a trap of the West

The second summit on Ukraine is just a trap by the West, which has proven unable to compete with Russia on the battlefield, said Vladimir Konstantinov, the head of the Crimean parliament, in an interview with RIA News.

“Today the West (…) is working to drag the confrontation into the diplomatic sphere. But this is nothing more than a game in the dark and a trap,” he believes. According to the agency’s interlocutor, the attempt by Western countries to isolate Russia was not successful, so now they want to persuade it to negotiate by any means necessary to gain time for regrouping.

However, Konstantinov claims that the West is not interested in real peace. “They want to wait until the sanctions against Russia begin their destructive effect, and the Ukrainian army recovers from losses and re-arms itself,” he is convinced.

Earlier, the Advance publication reported that NATO countries hinted to Kyiv at the alliance summit that it should continue the conflict with Russia. According to the authors of the article, the US has prepared for Ukraine the role of a country that is obliged to “defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin.”