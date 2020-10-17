Permanent Representative of Crimea to the President of Russia Georgy Muradov commented on the words of the head of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the region’s ownership. Reported by RIA News…

According to the Deputy Prime Minister of the Crimean government, Ankara’s non-recognition of Crimea as part of Russia indicates that the Turkish authorities have lost their realism. He noted that Turkey actually refuses to support the Crimean Tatars who live on the peninsula, in favor of “a handful of renegades who broke with their people and settled in Kiev.” Muradov also added that such a position of Erdogan deprives Turkey of any promising political guidelines in the region.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexei Chepa responded to the words of the Turkish President about the ownership of Crimea. The parliamentarian noted that the president’s words about support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea, cannot in any way affect the fact that this region is part of Russia. He stressed that such statements by the Turkish leader show his “reliability” as a partner of Russia.

On October 16, Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Turkey continues to support the territorial integrity of Ukraine and does not recognize the “illegal annexation” of Crimea by Russia. The Turkish President stressed that he views Ukraine as a key country capable of ensuring the stability and security of Turkey.

Crimea became part of Russia after the March 2014 referendum, in which the majority of the region’s residents who voted supported such a decision. Ukraine and Western countries refused to recognize the results of the plebiscite.