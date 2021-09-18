Deputy Speaker of the Crimean Parliament Volodymyr Bobkov praised Ukraine’s decision to impose sanctions for holding elections on the territory of the peninsula. He told about this RIA News…

He noted that he expected an inadequate reaction from Kiev to the elections in Crimea. “It’s another matter that all such decisions are at least comical. Judging by the latest statements that are scattered from various structures of Ukraine, including the National Security and Defense Council and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this state has finally imposed the stamp of the offended on the whole world, ”the politician said.

Earlier, the head of the Crimean Election Commission, Mikhail Malyshev, called the new sanctions of Ukraine hysteria. He stressed that these restrictions are “not the first and not the last”, but the sanctions “in no way” will affect the operation of the electoral system of the peninsula.

On September 17, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine introduced sanctions against the organizers of the election process to the State Duma in Crimea and for residents of the self-proclaimed republics of Donbass. According to NSDC secretary Alexei Danilov, the SBU report on “violations” by the Russian authorities in the process of organizing the elections was announced. In addition to 53 members of the Territorial Election Commission (TEC) and 33 candidates for deputy, seven FSB officials were included in the list. At the same time, elections are not held in Donbass.