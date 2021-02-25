The head of the Ukrainian community of Crimea, Anastasia Gridchina, criticized the statement by the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, who said that the EU refuses to recognize the Russian status of the peninsula.

According to her, all that has been said is just another stupid declaration of the EU, whose representatives have never been to Crimea and have not communicated with the Crimeans.

“In the EU, the only thing they can do is say the same thing that has been learned over the years for seven years. As the proverb says, you see a speck in someone else’s eye, but you don’t notice a log in your own, ”said Gridchina in an interview with“RIA News“.

She also called on the European Union to pay attention to the endless violation of human rights in the Western countries.

On February 22, the UN General Assembly held a meeting dedicated to the situation “in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.” It included Heusgen and Polyansky. The Permanent Representative of Germany expressed concern over the fate of the Crimean Tatars, who, according to him, are being oppressed on the peninsula.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, the head of the regional national-cultural autonomy of the Crimean Tatars, Eyvaz Umerov, said that Kiev is trying to present the fight against radical movements as the persecution of the Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians in Crimea.

Earlier on the same day, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Serhiy Kislitsa, said that the UN General Assembly “did not and will not accept the Russian mantra that the Crimea issue is closed.” He believes Moscow is trying to destroy the identity of the Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars on the peninsula by continuing arbitrary arrests.

During the meeting of the UN General Assembly, he called to deprive Russia of the right of veto in the Security Council.

In January, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled unproven on a number of Ukraine’s charges against Russia in a Crimea-related complaint. The court confirmed their procedural powers to further consider the case, within the framework of which they will give a legal assessment of the claims of Kiev on the events of 2014-2015 on the peninsula.

Ukraine filed a complaint with the ECHR in March 2014, alleging a large number of human rights violations and crimes in Crimea, accusing Russia of them.

Crimea became part of Russia following the 2014 referendum. 96.77% of the region’s residents and 95.6% of the voters of Sevastopol were in favor of joining. The procedure was carried out in strict accordance with international law.