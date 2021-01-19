Alexander Molokhov, head of the working group on international legal issues at the permanent representation of the Crimea under the President of the Russian Federation, called on the Kiev authorities “not to play the fool” with the summit of the “Crimean platform”, reports RIA News.

According to Molokhov, Russian officials do not intend to participate in this event. The politician noted that individual public organizations could take part in the summit, provided that the organizers are ready to discuss topical issues of the water blockade of the peninsula.

Molokhov noted that the representatives of the Crimea understand that the chances of such a dialogue directly with the Crimeans themselves are unlikely.

Earlier, Senator Oleksiy Pushkov, commenting on the threat of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba to increase sanctions pressure on Russia over Crimea and make this topic “hellish” for Moscow next year, said that the Crimea issue was closed.

According to him, Ukraine can raise the issue of Crimea on international platforms, create a “Crimean platform”, but this will not change anything – Kiev will not have any additional opportunities to put pressure on Moscow.