“For sure there will be a response from Russia. The Defense Ministry is preparing the appropriate responses.” This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the “terrorist attack” against the Kerch bridge in Crimea attributed to Kiev at the end of a meeting convened to discuss the situation.

“Taking into account the fact that the second terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge is taking place – the president chanted during a meeting broadcast live on TV – are waiting for concrete proposals to improve safety of this strategically important transportation facility”.

Then, the Russian president appealed to “the leaders of the region and the federal authorities to lend all the necessary assistance to the injured girl (her parents originally from the Belgorod region died in the attack, ed) and her family”.

As for the investigation, which has been entrusted to the FSB, Putin said: “I have no doubts that all the circumstances will be established.”