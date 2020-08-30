The head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, said that the status of the peninsula is not a subject of discussion, reports RIA News…

This is how Konstantinov commented on Zelensky’s statement that there is now no effective platform for discussing the issue of returning Crimea to Ukraine. He added that in the “Normandy format” “no one wants to talk about Crimea, especially Russia.”

According to Konstantinov, the issue of Crimea is closed, and no one seriously discusses it on the world’s political discussion platforms, since everyone understands this. He noted that this topic is no longer a subject for discussion.

According to the head of the Crimean parliament, Ukraine periodically raises the issue of Crimea, “pulling out various projects, crazy ideas” in order to distract Ukrainians from the problems in the country. According to him, Ukraine is “divided, people are at a loss.”