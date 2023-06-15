The head of the Crimea Aksyonov said that nine UAVs were recorded over the peninsula during the night and morning

The head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that at night the peninsula was attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Six of them were shot down, he wrote in Telegram-channel.

Aksyonov said that over the past night and morning, nine drones were recorded over the Crimea, six of which were shot down by air defense forces (air defense), the rest were drowned out and planted by means of electronic warfare (EW).

The head of the Crimea specified that the detonated drone flew over the Krasnogvardeisky district, in the village of Dokuchaevo. According to him, as a result of the incident, no one was injured, windows were broken in a number of houses. Aksyonov urged “to remain calm and trust only trusted sources of information.”

Earlier, the Ukrainian special services were accused of sabotage in the Crimea. This opinion was made by the head of the parliament of the peninsula Vladimir Konstantinov. “But I want to disappoint them, they won’t be able to destabilize anything in Crimea,” he stressed.