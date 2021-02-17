The head of the Crimean State Committee for Interethnic Relations, Albert Kangiev, assessed Ukraine’s intention to complete the dam on the North Crimean Canal, which would exclude the possibility of water supply to the peninsula. His words lead RIA News…

Kangiev called the plan ridiculous and said that it was another trick of the Ukrainian authorities, whose goal is to enrich themselves at the expense of budget funds. “What else is the construction of a dam we are talking about to prevent water from entering the North Crimean Canal, when water has not been supplied from Ukraine through the canal for more than six years, but nevertheless we are coping with all the challenges and tasks,” he said.

The head of the Crimean State Committee added that the lack of water in the North-Crimean Canal is a problem, but this is not a problem that cannot be solved technically. According to him, to date, great efforts have been made by the federal and republican authorities to provide water to the inhabitants of the peninsula, but Ukraine, having blocked the canal, “continues to present itself to the entire world community as a state carrying out genocide against the multinational Crimea.”

Earlier, the permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Anton Korinevich said that Kiev intends to complete the dam on the North Crimean Canal, which will exclude the possibility of supplying water to the peninsula. According to him, now there is a need to complete the dam at the 107th kilometer of the canal.

Before the annexation of Crimea to Russia, more than 80 percent of the peninsula’s needs for fresh water were provided by the North Crimean Canal running from the Dnieper. After the 2014 referendum, Ukraine blocked it. Many reservoirs of the peninsula have become shallow, 2020 has become one of the driest in the last 150 years.