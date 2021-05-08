Deputy Prime Minister of the Crimean Government, Permanent Representative of the Republic under the President of the Russian Federation Georgy Muradov called the call of the United States to return the peninsula to Ukraine offensive. Thus, he commented “RIA News»On Saturday, May 8, corresponding to the posting of the American Embassy on Facebook.

“With its demand to return the territory of Crimea to Ukraine, the US State Department insulted not only the owners of the ancient land of Taurida, who independently decided where to live and who they should be, but also all the peoples of the world who fought for their sovereignty and self-determination,” he said.

Muradov noted that Crimea is, first of all, a people, not a territory, which has 2500 years of experience of statehood, in contrast to the “young American cowboys.” He stressed that Crimea is “the root from which the Russian world grew more than a thousand years ago – the core of the Eastern Christian civilization.”

“And no matter how the State Department ignoramuses would like to break off the Ukrainian branch from our mighty tree, turning the Ukraine colonized by them into a country of unconventional civilizational orientation, they will not be able to get to the Crimean root, because it is Russian flesh and therefore is protected by all the power of the Russian state “, – explained Muradov.

According to him, the desire of the US authorities to take away their homeland from the residents of Crimea is a “delusional idea.”

“All this only makes us want to give advice to those who come up with such crazy ideas: return the occupied Mexican territories to Mexico, Russian America – to Russia, and the Western American states that once rebelled against Britain – to the English crown. Then it will be possible to give advice to other peoples, ”he said.

Muradov also called on US diplomats to visit Crimea and teach the history of the peninsula.

In mid-March, the Russian ambassador to the FRG, Sergei Nechaev, responded to calls from his Ukrainian counterpart Andrey Melnik that the FRG should help Kiev “liberate the peninsula.”

As the diplomat noted, the return of Crimea to Russia became a natural and logical outcome of the events that took place in Ukraine. He recalled that at the moment Crimea is one of the fastest growing regions of Russia, whereas before, until 2014, the peninsula did not receive financial support from the Ukrainian authorities.

Earlier on March 17, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk asked Berlin for help in “returning” Crimea. He noted that the FRG has a moral duty to end tyranny, since Germany twice occupied Crimea, where it carried out a merciless campaign of extermination of the population.

Crimea became a region of Russia after a referendum held there in the spring of 2014, in which 96.77% of Crimean voters and 95.6% of Sevastopol residents voted to join Russia. Kiev considers Crimea to be its own, but temporarily occupied territory. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea democratically, in full compliance with international law, voted for reunification with the Russian Federation.