Alexander Molokhov, head of the working group on international legal issues at the permanent representation of Crimea under the President of Russia, assessed the refusal of the European Parliament to recognize the peninsula as Russian. His words convey RIA News…

“The on-duty fruit of the collective insanity and ignorance of MEPs pretending to be either mitrofanushki or parsley,” said Molokhov, commenting on the relevant resolution of the European Parliament, adopted earlier.

On April 29, EU deputies adopted a resolution regulating measures against Russia in the event of a conflict with Ukraine. According to it, in the event of the outbreak of hostilities, the European Union undertakes to stop the import of oil and gas from the Russian Federation, disconnect Russia from the SWIFT payment system, freeze the European assets of representatives of the Russian authorities and oligarchs and prohibit them from entering the territory of the EU countries.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which the overwhelming majority of those who voted in the region supported such a decision. Ukraine, the EU countries and the US refused to recognize the results of the vote, calling the reunification of the peninsula with mainland Russia an annexation. The Russian authorities reject these charges and insist that the accession procedure was in accordance with international law.