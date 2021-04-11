On April 11, the head of the working group on international legal issues at the permanent representation of Crimea under the President of Russia, Alexander Molokhov, called the promise of Turkish President Recep Erdogan to help Ukraine regain control of the peninsula as gifts from the Danaans.

“The so-called support by Turkey of the“ Crimean Platform ”vividly recalls the famous scene from Virgil’s Aeneid, when after the Trojan priest one wants to exclaim:“ Fear the Danes who bring gifts. ” Erdogan has his own foreign policy goals and in any case, his plans clearly do not include the preservation of Crimea in the Kiev orbit of influence, “Molokhov said in a conversation with”RIA News“.

He also added that with an ally in the form of Turkey, the President of Ukraine will have no need for enemies and that one broken trough will remain of the grandiose plans in the form of the “Crimean Platform”.

In turn, State Duma deputy Ruslan Balbek noted that the Turkish president said what the Ukrainian president wanted to hear, but this does not mean that these statements will necessarily be followed by concrete actions.

Earlier on April 10, Erdogan, during negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, confirmed the decision of the Turkish government not to recognize the “annexation of Crimea.”

According to the Turkish president, his country supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, as well as the “Crimean Platform”, which is supposedly aimed at uniting Ukrainian territories.

Crimea became a region of Russia after a referendum held there in the spring of 2014, in which 96.77% of Crimean voters and 95.6% of Sevastopol residents voted to join Russia. Kiev considers Crimea to be its own, but temporarily occupied territory. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea have democratically voted for reunification with the Russian Federation in full accordance with international law. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Crimea issue is “finally closed.”