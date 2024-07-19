Adviser to the Head of Crimea Kryuchkov announced the restoration of electricity supply in Alushta

Advisor to the head of Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov announced the restoration of electricity supply in Alushta. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

“The lights have been turned on in Alushta,” Kryuchkov reported. The Telegram channel of the State Unitary Enterprise of the Republic of Crimea “Krymenergo” noted that as of 23:55 Moscow time, damaged equipment had been identified and localized at the substation. The message says that emergency crews have begun to gradually turn on consumers.

Earlier, the head of the Russian city administration, Galina Ogneva, reported that the Crimean city of Alushta was completely without power due to an accident on high-voltage lines. She noted that the entire Alushta municipality was left without power.

On Tuesday, July 16, residents of Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Krasnodar, Elista, Anapa, Armavir, Crimea and other cities were left without power. The reason for the power outage was a failure in the operation of generating equipment at the nuclear power plant (NPP) in Rostov-on-Don.