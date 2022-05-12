The war in Ukraine with the invasion by Russia, the point of negotiations and negotiations, the situation in Mariupol and the Azovstal steel plant, the sanctions, and then the Crimea and the Donbass. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, replies interviewed by Bruno Vespa for Porta a Porta broadcast tonight on Rai1.

Independence of the Crimea? “No, it is not possible and we will never recognize it as part of the Russian Federation” and “we are ready to talk to Russia, yes, but now with the war this painful question must be left aside, if it hinders the meeting between the two presidents, “says Zelensky.

Granting a large autonomy to the Donbass? “But there is nothing left there. Wide autonomy of what?”, The Russians “have killed, destroyed and now they are asking for autonomy? We will never recognize autonomy,” said the Ukrainian president.