Muradov: NATO refused to take into account F’s concerns over alliance expansion

NATO in the final communique of the summit in Washington refuses to take into account Moscow’s concerns about the bloc’s expansion to the east. At the same time, the causes of the conflict around Ukraine were ignored. This was stated by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Crimea to the President of Russia – Deputy Prime Minister of the Crimean Government Georgy Muradov, writes RIA News.

“Almost all points of the final document of the summit contain a defiant refusal to take into account any of Russia’s concerns regarding the bloc’s expansion into the territory of the post-Soviet space,” he noted.

In addition, in the communiqué, the countries declared the “irreversibility of the process of Euro-Atlantic integration” of Kyiv, which in fact means the destruction of Ukrainian statehood, Muradov believes.

According to him, Crimea also paid special attention to the bloc’s intention to expand its presence in the Black Sea and the Eastern Balkans. Probably, the permanent representative believes, this is about the alliance’s desire to support Romania in its actions to absorb Moldova, Georgiy Muradov suggested.

Earlier, former Pentagon analyst and retired US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Karen Kwiatkowski said that NATO is not constrained in its ambitions by territorial limitations and exists as a threat to the rest of the world, security and trade.

The key decision of the NATO summit was the promise to allocate at least 40 billion euros to Ukraine in military aid in 2025. In addition, the member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance indicated in the declaration that “the comprehensive threat that Russia poses to NATO will remain in the long term.”