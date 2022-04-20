Perpetrators of serious crimes too often end up paying compensation. It is complicated for victims to receive the amount to which they are entitled. That is what Slachtofferhulp Nederland and Fonds Slachtofferhulp en Langzs, the national network of lawyers for victims of violence and sex abuse, say.

Victims or next of kin can indicate during a criminal case that they wish to claim compensation. If this is granted, the damage in serious cases will be fully advanced by the Dutch state.

However, according to a previously published report by the Scientific Research and Documentation Center of the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security, judges transfer the assessment of compensation in about two thirds of the cases to the civil court. The criminal court often says that the calculation is ‘too complicated’.

“That is extremely disappointing for victims,” ​​says Rosa Jansen, chairman of Victim Support Netherlands. “Criminal judges need to develop more knowledge about civil claims, now too many victims miss their compensation and are left empty-handed.”

If a criminal court transfers the assessment of damages to a civil court, victims have to go to court again. That often goes wrong, sees the Victim Support Fund, a social organization that works, among other things, for the legal position of victims. A victim then has to start a civil lawsuit himself, which is often a high threshold, partly because in the event of a loss, the victim must bear the costs of the other party. The Victim Support Fund made an inventory of the most common bottlenecks among its supporters. This showed that victims are often not awarded the damage item ‘loss of income’.

State does not advance

“If the civil court awards compensation, the question is whether it will be paid,” says Ineke Sybesma, director of the Victim Support Fund. “The state does not advance it like in a criminal case, you have to engage a bailiff yourself to collect, and perpetrators are often a bald chicken. We see that victims of serious crimes in particular are left out in the cold.” She says she misses “the humanity”. “It’s about a small group of people who you know how huge the effect is on their lives. Do those people have to fight like that to get recognition for that?”

According to the Victim Support Fund, crime damage must be included in the liability insurance. “Then an insurer of a surviving relative or victim can recover the damage from the perpetrator’s insurer,” says director Sybesma.

