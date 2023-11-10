The integration of technology into all aspects of life has created – without a doubt – a better world of knowledge, education, and the development of human life, until we have a virtual world called “Metaverse,” a term that began to appear when Facebook decided to change its name to “Meta,” and began… A huge project called “Metaverse” was allocated for it in 2021 about 10 billion dollars, and the metaverse has become a network of virtual worlds and not a single virtual world, until it has become, in reality, a confrontation between a real world and a virtual one, since the metaverse is, above all, a parallel, virtual, immaterial digital world. To the real world from technical or social aspects…and also legal. In this last context, the Digital Service Law was legislated at the European level, which made digital platforms responsible for the risks to which their users are exposed in the context of publishing illegal content or products. Some may wonder whether It is possible that one day we will witness a theft, murder, or other crime in the world of the metaverse, and before you think, dear reader, I will tell you that this actually happened in the Netherlands, where the Dutch Supreme Court criminalized virtual theft. A case was also raised in the United States of America regarding a game in which a young American girl was sexually assaulted on her avatar, which sparked controversy over whether this experience could be compared to sexual assault in the real world. In this regard, some violations were also observed in virtual spaces such as fraud, defamation, harassment or insults, which in the real world are crimes. But can its perpetrators be punished in the same way? At the present time, it is no longer difficult, especially since many European countries have recently called for a new approach, that “what is forbidden in the real world is also forbidden in the virtual world,” and in conclusion, with the arrival of a parallel world that claims to be similar to the real world and is being designed For this purpose to affect the interactions and actions of individuals in the real world, it is inevitable that the legal cases associated with it will be at least as many as there are in the real world itself, or more than that due to the ease of committing them.

Judge at the Commercial Court in Dubai