Eyad A. allegedly helped the Syrian secret service with torture. Since April he has been on trial in Koblenz, now the pleadings have ended.

KOBLENZ taz | Eyad A. sits strangely uninvolved, almost as if the events in the hall were none of his business. His body, which is tucked into a faded burgundy sweatshirt and similarly colored trousers, which he always wears during the process, is slightly bent forward, the face is largely hidden behind an FFP2 mask, the eyes stare straight ahead. Headphones are on his ears. About this he hears, translated into Arabic, how Chief Public Prosecutor Jasper Klinge draws a wide arc late on Wednesday morning in room 120 of the Koblenz Higher Regional Court.

On December 17, 2010, the greengrocer Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire in Tunisia to draw attention to the grievances in his country, so the representative of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office begins his plea. This was the beginning of the Arab Spring. “In Syria, the regime acted against the democracy movement with massive violence and brutality from the start.”

After just a few minutes it is clear that the next few hours will not only be about the offenses of the defendant Eyad A. Klinge and his colleague Claudia Polz will make a plea against the crimes of the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad as a whole.

In its “well-oiled, perfectly functioning torture machine”, as they call it, Eyad A. was probably just a small cog. But without cogs like him, Klinge will later say, the crimes might not have happened at all, but certainly not to this extent.

Jasper Klinge, Attorney General “The defendant knew that torture was systematically used”

Earlier that morning, the court had separated the trial against Eyad A. from the main trial. Negotiations continue against the main defendant, Anwar R., who was probably a much larger cog in the Assad regime’s gears.

With Anwar R. and Eyad A., two alleged Syrian torturers have been tried for the first time worldwide since the end of April 2020. According to the international law principle in the International Criminal Code, crimes against humanity can be prosecuted in Germany even if neither the perpetrator nor the victim are Germans.

It is a Friday in September or October 2011 that Eyad A. is specifically charged with. Several thousand people demonstrated against the regime in Douma, and around a thousand security guards were supposed to prevent it. Suddenly Hafez Makhlouf, the head of the notorious Subdivision 40 of the General Secret Service, got out of the car and fired a machine gun at the peaceful demonstrators for no reason.

At least three people were killed instantly, and at least two others later died from their injuries. Makhlouf urged his staff to do the same and hunt down fleeing demonstrators.

Office is not his “thing”

Makhlouf, known for his brutality, is a maternal cousin of Assad, a member of the regime’s closest circles of power – and at the time Eyad As’s boss. Together with colleagues, he arrested 30 demonstrators, took them to minibuses and took them to the Al-Khatib department, where they were brutally tortured.

“The defendant knew that torture was systematically used,” says Klinge. A. also knew that people died as a result. “He was also aware of this, and he also accepted this.” Eyad A. is charged with aiding and abetting crimes against humanity.

Eyad A. is 44 years old today, his wife and six children live in Zweibrücken. When he was 20, he joined the Syrian secret service. There he first trained recruits, in February 2010 he moved to Department 251, also called Al-Khatib Department, which is responsible for security in Damascus and the surrounding area. He spied on mosques and imams, then was transferred to the Zabadani region, about 30 kilometers from Damascus.

But he didn’t like it there. “I wanted to quit the job because office work is not my thing,” said A. in May 2018 at his hearing at the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, or Bamf for short. This is what the responsible employee said in court. A. himself is silent in the process. Bamf drew the attention of the Federal Criminal Police Office to A., which interrogated him a few months later. The prosecution against A. is largely based on these two statements.

Strikes with iron bars

In July 2011, when the uprising in Syria had been going on for a few months and the regime’s brutality was increasing, A. switched to subdivision 40, which he himself called “dangerous”. “Once you’re in, you can’t leave, it’s like a mafia-like association.”

A. also told the officials about the events in Douma – and that the prisoners who had taken them had been beaten with metal bars by guards in Ward 251. He heard prisoners there screaming and crying in pain.

The members of subdivision 40 are specifically selected, says Chief Public Prosecutor Klinge. In addition to physical fitness, the basis is unconditional loyalty to the regime. Eyad A. knew that it was a “brutal clearing and thug troop” led by Makhlouf, who is known for his violence. And yet he switched from his office job to the front.

A. was also aware of the systematic torture. In their plea, the prosecutors reiterate all of the evidence that the trial has so far gathered for the regime’s systematic attack on its own population. The testimony of the victims’ witnesses, who reported what unbelievably brutal violence they experienced in the torture cellar of Department 251 and how they still suffer from the consequences today.

Images of horror

They described the so-called welcome parties, at which they were beaten and kicked upon arrival. They reported electric shocks, dousing with water, torn fingernails, rape, and being hung from the ceiling by their hands for hours with only their toes touching the floor.

From torture methods such as “Dulab”, in which the inmate is forced into a car tire and beaten and kicked. Or “Falaka”, in which the victim is repeatedly hit on the particularly sensitive soles of the feet.

Klinge and Polz cite the so-called Caesar files, thousands of photos that a former Syrian military photographer took of killed prisoners and smuggled out of the country. In addition, the analysis of a forensic doctor who spoke of systematically inflicted abuse that would have led to death.

This is how the terrible images of the tortured in the head of the listener are re-created. The prosecutors recall the testimony of former regime employees who described huge mass graves in which the many dead were buried and how the bodies stank. For the prosecutors, one thing is certain: these are crimes against humanity committed by the regime of Bashar al-Assad. And Eyad A. contributed to this.

Did the defendant have a choice?

A.’s two relatives, a brother-in-law and a cousin, also confirmed that A. worked for the secret service. But the picture you draw of Eyad A. is more ambivalent than that of the federal prosecutor’s office. They report that A. hid someone from the secret service. That he warned the opposition and helped them. That he didn’t want to harm the innocent civilian population.

Eyad A. himself testified at the BKA that he had received an order to kill civilians. “I didn’t want to kill my compatriots,” he said, which is why he deserted in January 2012 and left the country with his family. In April 2018, she traveled to Germany in the course of family reunification. The parents had sent the eldest son alone to see relatives in Germany.

Eyad A. was arrested in Zweibrücken on February 19, 2019. The accusation was much more extensive. But because the BKA officials did not make it clear to him that he was no longer just a witness, some of his testimony could not be used; the charges had to be reduced. He is now charged with complicity in torturing 30 people. For this, Chief Public Prosecutor Klinge is demanding five and a half years imprisonment on Wednesday afternoon.

The defense will have the floor on Thursday morning in room 120. Lawyer Matthias Schuster, Eyad A’s defense attorney, paints a different picture of his client. He had been transferred to subdivision 40 and had not actively applied. Eyad A. also turned away from the regime, deserted, made extensive statements to the German authorities and, after analyzing the Caesar photos, expressed his horror in a letter. The attempt by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office to portray Eyad A. as a perpetrator of conviction is wrong.

Something else is decisive in Schuster’s argument. It refers to what is known as the apologetic emergency in the Criminal Code. According to this, someone who commits an unlawful act because otherwise he cannot avert danger to life and limb from himself or from relatives may not be punished.

This, according to Schuster, is exactly the case with Eyad A. “He only had two alternatives,” says the lawyer. To take the protesters to Division 251 or to refuse the order and desert. The latter, however, would have threatened not only his life but also that of his family. “The defendant is to be acquitted to revoke the arrest warrant,” the defense lawyer demands.

Eyad A. refuses to say any last words. He has nothing to add to the statements of the defense lawyers, he says in Arabic, an interpreter translates. Then he stares into the hall. The verdict is expected next Wednesday.